Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 3,350 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.23% of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 25.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 3,625.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 49.0% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MQY opened at $15.48 on Friday. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY)

