Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNE. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Sony in the third quarter valued at $123,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sony by 9.6% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sony by 22.6% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Sony in the third quarter valued at $1,857,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sony by 6.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,081,000 after purchasing an additional 21,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNE shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Sony in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sony has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

NYSE SNE opened at $70.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $89.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.36. Sony Corp has a one year low of $41.91 and a one year high of $72.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.54.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.57 billion. Sony had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 18.90%. Research analysts predict that Sony Corp will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

