Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 10,860 Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Group 1 Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPI. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research set a $102.00 target price on Group 1 Automotive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.57.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $100.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.66. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.97 and a 12-month high of $110.11.

In other news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $3,108,900.00. Also, CFO John C. Rickel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $1,514,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,472 shares in the company, valued at $9,134,053.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.