Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,377 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 10.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 676,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after buying an additional 63,523 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $1,907,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 6.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $4,456,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 3.4% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 24,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MOS opened at $19.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -247.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.65. Mosaic Co has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $33.91.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Mosaic had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

