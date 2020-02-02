Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the third quarter worth approximately $62,988,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 27.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,736,000 after acquiring an additional 622,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,798,000 after acquiring an additional 544,547 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 165.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,569,000 after acquiring an additional 391,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 463.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 173,214 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.63.

HLT opened at $107.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.12. Hilton Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $73.48 and a twelve month high of $113.96.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

