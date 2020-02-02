Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 804 Shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American States Water by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in American States Water during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in American States Water by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,450,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth about $540,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $88.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of -0.15. American States Water Co has a 1-year low of $65.46 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.10.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American States Water Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other American States Water news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $34,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,885.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd E. Ross sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $45,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,080.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,300 shares of company stock valued at $114,312 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

