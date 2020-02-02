Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 227 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 668.6% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 27,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 23,674 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 11,705.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 141,864 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. Cowen upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In related news, VP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $101,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,635.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALK opened at $64.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.90. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.81%.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

