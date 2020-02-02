Critical Comparison: Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) versus GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH)

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) and GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Cord Blood and GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Cord Blood and GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood $147.03 million 3.84 $43.38 million N/A N/A GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A N/A N/A $5.03 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A.

Risk and Volatility

Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.3% of Global Cord Blood shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Cord Blood and GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood 34.86% 10.88% 5.73% GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A N/A 198.32% 1.41%

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

About GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

