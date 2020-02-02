Hamilton Lane (HLNE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Hamilton Lane to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 56.89% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $64.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hamilton Lane to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HLNE opened at $64.95 on Friday. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $36.09 and a fifty-two week high of $69.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $555,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

