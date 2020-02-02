NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $126.86 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $85.38 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

In related news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,494.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $193,402.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,127 in the last three months.

Several research firms have weighed in on NXPI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.74.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.