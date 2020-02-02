Regal Beloit (RBC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Regal Beloit has set its FY19 guidance at $5.45-5.55 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.49 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Regal Beloit to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

RBC opened at $78.46 on Friday. Regal Beloit has a 12 month low of $67.74 and a 12 month high of $87.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.01 and a 200 day moving average of $78.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other Regal Beloit news, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $446,324.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,234 shares in the company, valued at $849,012.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan J. Schlemmer sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $370,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,398.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.