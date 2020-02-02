Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for FirstCash Inc Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FCFS)

FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for FirstCash in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FCFS. JMP Securities cut shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE FCFS opened at $86.97 on Friday. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $106.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in FirstCash by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in FirstCash by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.