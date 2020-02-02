Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Graco in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. William Blair also issued estimates for Graco’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Graco stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. Graco has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $55.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.20.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.61 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Graco by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 90,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its position in shares of Graco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 49,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Graco by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 66,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,968,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peter J. O’shea sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $2,453,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,750.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caroline M. Chambers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $964,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,049 shares of company stock worth $14,188,571 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

