8X8 (EGHT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a negative return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect 8X8 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $18.62 on Friday. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21.

Several analysts have issued reports on EGHT shares. Summit Insights raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of 8X8 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.96.

In other news, CEO Vikram Verma acquired 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $98,733.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

