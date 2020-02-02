Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for HCA Healthcare in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will earn $3.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.96. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.86 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.93 EPS.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $138.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $150.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.96.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $866,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $102,365.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,750.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,197 shares of company stock worth $8,002,282 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,231,000 after buying an additional 34,906 shares during the period. Cryder Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 896,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,987,000 after buying an additional 81,226 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7,356.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,961,000 after buying an additional 700,581 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 552,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,616,000 after buying an additional 80,462 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 455,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,828,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.