German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for German American Bancorp. in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale expects that the bank will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for German American Bancorp.’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

GABC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

German American Bancorp. stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $911.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average is $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. German American Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $36.17.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.85 million. German American Bancorp. had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 11.88%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from German American Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. German American Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 30.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 19.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,977,000 after acquiring an additional 62,219 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp. by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,907,000 after acquiring an additional 81,740 shares during the period. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

