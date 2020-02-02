Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $82.00 and last traded at $80.85, with a volume of 328782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.75.

The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 57.89% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

BAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.78.

In related news, EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $393,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $3,138,044.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,635 shares of company stock worth $7,169,909 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,513,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,036 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,162,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,710,000 after purchasing an additional 795,075 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,452,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,056,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,120,000 after purchasing an additional 401,939 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

About Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

