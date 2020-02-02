Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Harley-Davidson Inc Issued By William Blair (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Harley-Davidson in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.79 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from to in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

NYSE HOG opened at $33.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.72. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

In other news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $815,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 149 shares in the company, valued at $5,523.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,641,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth approximately $21,120,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,685,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,185,000 after buying an additional 455,044 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 257,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after buying an additional 155,374 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 388.1% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 155,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after buying an additional 124,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,768,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,672,000 after buying an additional 45,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

