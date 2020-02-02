Plains GP (PAGP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Plains GP to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Plains GP to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 68.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAGP. ValuEngine raised shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

In related news, Director Everardo Goyanes acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $358,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,332.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 135,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,682.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

