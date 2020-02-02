Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.02. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $25.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

