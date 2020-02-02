Premier (PINC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Premier to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Premier to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. Premier has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average is $36.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.38.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $3,173,005.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,941.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $73,484.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,948.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,700 shares of company stock worth $3,555,484. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut Premier from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird cut Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

