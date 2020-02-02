Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Reduced by Analyst

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from to in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price target on Harley-Davidson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average is $35.72. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 65.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 27.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $815,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 149 shares in the company, valued at $5,523.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,641,203.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.