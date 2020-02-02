Financial Contrast: AJINOMOTO INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AJINY) and KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)

AJINOMOTO INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AJINY) and KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get AJINOMOTO INC/ADR alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AJINOMOTO INC/ADR and KDDI CORP/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AJINOMOTO INC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A KDDI CORP/ADR 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AJINOMOTO INC/ADR and KDDI CORP/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AJINOMOTO INC/ADR $10.24 billion 0.87 $267.28 million N/A N/A KDDI CORP/ADR $45.72 billion 1.56 $5.56 billion $1.17 12.99

KDDI CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than AJINOMOTO INC/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

AJINOMOTO INC/ADR has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KDDI CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AJINOMOTO INC/ADR and KDDI CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AJINOMOTO INC/ADR N/A N/A N/A KDDI CORP/ADR 11.98% 13.21% 7.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of AJINOMOTO INC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of KDDI CORP/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

AJINOMOTO INC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. KDDI CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. KDDI CORP/ADR pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

KDDI CORP/ADR beats AJINOMOTO INC/ADR on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AJINOMOTO INC/ADR

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. provides various food products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Japan Food Products, International Food Products, Life Support, and Healthcare. The Japan Food Products segment offers seasonings and processed foods for use in restaurants, frozen foods, and coffee products. The International Food Products segment provides seasonings and processed foods, frozen foods, umami seasonings for processed food manufacturers, and sweeteners. The Life Support segment offers animal nutrition products and specialty chemicals. The Healthcare segment provides amino acids, pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, etc.; and fundamental and functional foods. The company also offers packaging, logistics, and other service; pharmaceuticals; and edible oil. Ajinomoto Co., Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About KDDI CORP/ADR

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au brand; MVNO services; and fixed-line services, including FTTH services under the au Hikari brand, as well as CATV and other services. It is also involved in the product sales service activities under the au WALLET Market brand; provision of energy services under the au Denki brand and education services under the AEON brand; and sale of mobile handsets. This segment servers households and individual customers. The Life Design Services segment engages in the provision of value-added non-telecommunications services online and offline to individual customers. It also provides Wowma!, insurance, and other services, such as financing services. The Business Services segment offers various services comprising mobile services using devices that include smartphones and tablets, as well as cloud services, networks, and applications to a range of corporate customers, which comprise small to major corporations. It also provides ICT solutions, data center services, and others services. The Global Services segment offers telecommunication services, ICT solutions, data center services, and others for individuals and corporate customers internationally. As of March 31, 2018, the company had approximately 26.48 million mobile subscriptions; 4.38 million FTTH subscriptions; and 5.38 million CATV subscriptions. It is also involved in construction and maintenance of facilities, call center operations, and research and development of technologies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for AJINOMOTO INC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJINOMOTO INC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.