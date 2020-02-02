Ingersoll-Rand PLC Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s FY2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

Shares of IR opened at $133.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. Ingersoll-Rand has a 52 week low of $98.66 and a 52 week high of $138.33.

In other news, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,436,010.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,537,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul A. Camuti sold 10,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.19, for a total transaction of $1,415,754.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,359,580.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,589 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,355 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,015,000 after buying an additional 688,390 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 466.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 588,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,459,000 after buying an additional 484,218 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 420.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,548,000 after purchasing an additional 456,072 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 169.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 144,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,852,000 after purchasing an additional 354,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,531,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

