Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Juniper Networks in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now expects that the network equipment provider will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.87.

Shares of JNPR opened at $22.94 on Friday. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $28.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 46.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5,287.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,620.5% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $54,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 44,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,135,640.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,427.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,254 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,651. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.81%.

Juniper Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

