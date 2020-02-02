Analysts Offer Predictions for Mastercard Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mastercard in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.01. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MA. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.35.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $315.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.02. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $327.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 353.4% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total value of $12,479,498.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,717,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,178,686,846.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 336,143 shares of company stock worth $105,317,623. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

