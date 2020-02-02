Brokerages Anticipate Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Alteryx posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,000%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Alteryx from $123.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Alteryx from $126.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.35.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $139.47 on Friday. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $64.52 and a fifty-two week high of $147.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -774.79, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $167,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,061 shares of company stock valued at $17,220,790 in the last three months. 19.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 70.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

