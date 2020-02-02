Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) vs. Edap Tms (OTCMKTS:EDAP) Head to Head Comparison

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) and Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Escalon Medical has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edap Tms has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

12.0% of Edap Tms shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Escalon Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Escalon Medical and Edap Tms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Escalon Medical 4.19% 24.25% 7.50% Edap Tms 7.61% 40.29% 20.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Escalon Medical and Edap Tms’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Escalon Medical $9.63 million 0.13 -$250,000.00 N/A N/A Edap Tms $46.17 million 2.39 -$400,000.00 $0.02 190.00

Escalon Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Edap Tms.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Escalon Medical and Edap Tms, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Escalon Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Edap Tms 0 0 1 0 3.00

Edap Tms has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 71.05%. Given Edap Tms’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Edap Tms is more favorable than Escalon Medical.

Summary

Edap Tms beats Escalon Medical on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Escalon Medical Company Profile

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea. The company also provides color/fluorescein angiography digital imaging systems that are primarily used in detecting retinal problems in diabetic and elderly patients; distributes intraocular gas products, such as C3F8 and SF6, which are used by vitreoretinal surgeons as a temporary tamponade in detached retina surgery; and manufactures and distributes a patented disposable universal gas kit that delivers the gas from the canister to the patient. In addition, it offers disposable surgical packs that are used in vitreoretinal surgery; viscous fluid transfer systems and related disposable syringe products, which aid surgeons in the process of injecting and extracting silicone oil; and AXIS Image management system for managing images through the Web browser from various devices regardless of modality, manufacturer, or location. The company sells its products to medical institutions through independent sales representatives, a network of distributors, and internal sales employees. Escalon Medical Corp. was founded in 1987 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS). The HIFU division develops, manufactures, and markets devices for the minimally invasive destruction of various types of localized tumors using HIFU technology. It offers Ablatherm, a HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer, referred to as T1-T2 stage; and Focal One device, a HIFU robotic device for the focal therapy of localized prostate cancer. This division also leases equipment; sells consumables; and offers treatment related services and maintenance services. The UDS division develops, manufactures, markets, and services medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders, primarily urinary stones and other clinical indications. It offers lithotripters, such as Sonolith i-move and Sonolith i-sys for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of extracorporeal shockwave lithotripsy technology. This division also leases lithotripters; sells disposables and spare parts; and provides maintenance services. The company markets and sells its products through its direct marketing and sales organization, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. Its customers include public and private hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Vaulx-en-Velin, France.

