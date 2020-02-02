KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts predict that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for KBR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.49. KBR posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that KBR will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KBR.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. KBR had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KBR shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. KBR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

KBR stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. KBR has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.32.

In other news, EVP Eileen Akerson sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in KBR by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in KBR in the second quarter worth about $289,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in KBR by 4.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the second quarter worth about $14,343,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in KBR by 132.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBR (KBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.