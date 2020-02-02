Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 384.63 ($5.06).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JUP. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 415 ($5.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of LON:JUP opened at GBX 385.60 ($5.07) on Friday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52 week low of GBX 310.30 ($4.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 435 ($5.72). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 399.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 365.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 13.30.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

