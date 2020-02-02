Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) received a €110.00 ($127.91) target price from stock analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AFX. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €132.00 ($153.49) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €111.14 ($129.24).

ETR AFX opened at €110.50 ($128.49) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €116.27 and its 200-day moving average is €105.33. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of €71.25 ($82.85) and a one year high of €122.10 ($141.98).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

