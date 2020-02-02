Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €186.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €186.00 ($216.28) price objective by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AIR. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($154.65) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €146.00 ($169.77) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €142.92 ($166.19).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €133.24 ($154.93) on Friday. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($116.24). The company has a 50 day moving average of €132.99 and a 200 day moving average of €127.67.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.