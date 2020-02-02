ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €270.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €310.00 ($360.47) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €330.00 ($383.72) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($372.09) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €320.00 ($372.09) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €283.23 ($329.34).

