Berenberg Bank Reiterates €10.00 Price Target for Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AT1 has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.80 ($10.23) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.77) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aroundtown currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €8.76 ($10.18).

Shares of ETR AT1 opened at €8.54 ($9.93) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.57. Aroundtown has a 1-year low of €6.85 ($7.97) and a 1-year high of €8.50 ($9.88). The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties.

