Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Compugroup Medical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €58.43 ($67.94).

ETR COP opened at €59.50 ($69.19) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €63.16 and its 200-day moving average price is €60.01. Compugroup Medical has a 52-week low of €45.40 ($52.79) and a 52-week high of €74.80 ($86.98). The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 35.80.

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

