Warburg Research Analysts Give Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) a €62.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compugroup Medical presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €58.43 ($67.94).

COP opened at €59.50 ($69.19) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €63.16 and its 200-day moving average is €60.01. Compugroup Medical has a 52-week low of €45.40 ($52.79) and a 52-week high of €74.80 ($86.98). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.16.

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

