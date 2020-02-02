DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS)

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DWS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($44.77) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.70 ($36.86) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oddo Bhf set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €35.89 ($41.73).

Shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA stock opened at €35.89 ($41.73) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €29.61. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 12-month low of €23.20 ($26.98) and a 12-month high of €36.51 ($42.45). The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

