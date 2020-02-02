Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) a €40.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($44.77) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.50 ($40.12) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €40.60 ($47.21) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €35.89 ($41.73).

DWS stock opened at €35.89 ($41.73) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €32.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of €29.61. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a fifty-two week low of €23.20 ($26.98) and a fifty-two week high of €36.51 ($42.45). The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

