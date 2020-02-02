UBS Group Reiterates €38.00 Price Target for DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS)

UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.70 ($36.86) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.50 ($40.12) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €35.89 ($41.73).

Shares of DWS opened at €35.89 ($41.73) on Thursday. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a fifty-two week low of €23.20 ($26.98) and a fifty-two week high of €36.51 ($42.45). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €32.26 and its 200 day moving average price is €29.61. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

