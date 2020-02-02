Independent Research Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €26.50 Price Target

Independent Research set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on G1A. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €26.76 ($31.12).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €27.09 ($31.50) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €29.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a fifty-two week high of €30.32 ($35.26).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

