Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Issued By Oppenheimer

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.92. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mcdonald’s’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.08 EPS.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Longbow Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.82.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $213.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 12,728 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 11,196 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.