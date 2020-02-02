B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.21. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $11.06 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $259.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

