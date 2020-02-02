Potlatchdeltic (PCH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Potlatchdeltic to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PCH stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.61. Potlatchdeltic has a 52 week low of $33.31 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day moving average is $41.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America set a $47.00 price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

In other news, VP William R. Dereu sold 3,303 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $145,563.21. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,588.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Dereu sold 10,966 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $473,621.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,979.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

