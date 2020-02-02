Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY20 guidance at $1.08-$1.14 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.22 million. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $36.98.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phibro Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

