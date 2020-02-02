Analysts Offer Predictions for Mastercard Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Mastercard in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.10. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.33 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.35.

MA opened at $315.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $327.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $308.11 and its 200 day moving average is $285.02. The stock has a market cap of $318.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after buying an additional 5,965,732 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 957.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 521,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,230,000 after buying an additional 581,955 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,030,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,539,000 after buying an additional 465,173 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 519,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after buying an additional 363,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,196,000 after buying an additional 297,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,036,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,902,100 shares in the company, valued at $30,213,567,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 336,143 shares of company stock worth $105,317,623. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

