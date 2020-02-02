MarketAxess Holdings Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MKTX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $406.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.67.

MKTX stock opened at $354.18 on Friday. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $209.16 and a 1-year high of $421.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.59 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $370.28 and its 200-day moving average is $365.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in MarketAxess by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 9,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $871,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,870.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.56, for a total value of $6,971,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,795 shares in the company, valued at $364,522,305.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $9,237,665. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.78%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

