Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Meridian Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meridian Bank’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

MRBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Meridian Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of Meridian Bank stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. Meridian Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $128.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $18.57 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meridian Bank stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Meridian Bank worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

