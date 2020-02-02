Barrington Research Comments on National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Barrington Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss expects that the business services provider will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.75 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.75 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.70.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $7.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $584.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $8.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCMI. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,211,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in National CineMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.