Piper Sandler Comments on Principal Financial Group Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PFG. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

NYSE PFG opened at $52.95 on Friday. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $60.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.31.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,163,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,980,000 after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 193,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,627,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,804,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $54,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.