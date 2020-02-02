Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Polaris Industries Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Polaris Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.14. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Polaris Industries’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.74 EPS.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PII. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.23.

Polaris Industries stock opened at $91.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.64. Polaris Industries has a twelve month low of $77.05 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 31.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,776.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

